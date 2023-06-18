Best Anime Movies And Shows Of 2023 So Far

Loved by a loyal audience for bringing memorable stories and distinctive animation to film and television, it seems that every year, anime becomes more popular with audiences around the globe.

While that's owed in part to ever-increasing new technologies that have made anime more easily accessible, growing demand is also the result of new, groundbreaking titles that seem to pop up nearly every day. It's hard to argue that 2023 is a particularly strong one for the medium.

In a sea of new movies and fresh series, with new seasons taking their place alongside existing classics, it can be tricky to find new anime to check out, or even to keep up with the well-established titles. Some titles even surpass the 100 episode mark, making it a bit daunting to think about wading into such waters. So, whether you're a total expert, or simply looking to give the genre a try for the very first time, here are the best anime movies and shows of 2023 so far.