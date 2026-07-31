9 Biggest Unanswered Questions After Watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As mentioned previously, the world forgot who Peter Parker was in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He's completely on his own with no friends, no Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and no one at Stark Industries who can help him out. With all that in mind, it's a bit baffling that Peter seemingly still has an endless supply of money at his disposal.

Seriously, does Peter have a job in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"? We see him move into an apartment that's filled with asbestos and other junk, so he probably has cheap rent. But it's rent all the same. How does he afford this place, plus food, plus all of the supplies he needs to maintain his Spidey-suit and all his other gadgets? He has a 3D printer by his desk that's seemingly working non-stop, and those things don't run cheap. Later in the film, Peter designs an inhibitor chip similar to Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) to suppress his newfound spider powers. How did he make that? How does he get supplies?

One of the most heartbreaking moments from "No Way Home" is Aunt May's sacrifice, so it's possible she left Peter a sizable inheritance even though we're not sure how Peter could collect any money after the world forgets about him. Maybe Tony Stark also left Peter a bunch of money in his will, but nothing's ever been confirmed.

To be fair, Peter Parker has always been portrayed as poor/working class but still able to fix his suit and build gadgets with ease. "Brand New Day" adds an extra layer of confusion with the fact there's no record of Peter Parker in this new status quo, so how can he get anything done when he's a literal nobody?