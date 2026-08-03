All 5 Twisted Childhood Universe Horror Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

In recent years, there's been a growing subculture of extremely low-budget horror movies born out of beloved childhood characters entering into the public domain. For example, the rights to "Steamboat Willie" expired on January 1, 2024, and the trailer for "The Mouse Trap" dropped on the internet exactly one day later. Independent filmmakers having access to intellectual property long guarded by companies like Disney is a welcome rebuke to the copyright system ... in concept. Unfortunately, a good number of these projects are more interested in cashing in on the notoriety than making a movie they believe in.

The announcement of 2023's "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" initially seemed like a one-off slasher made to capitalize on A.A. Milne's 1926 novel going into the public domain at the start of 2022. But once promotional material made its way online, it generated more chatter than British filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield ever anticipated. In addition to "Blood and Honey" garnering a theatrical rollout, its surprise success inspired Frake-Waterfield and his producing partner Scott Jeffrey Chambers to develop further horror films within the aptly-named Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU) under their company Jagged Edge Productions.

There are currently five films in the TCU, all of which center around bloody perversions of characters that have often held a family friendly image. They're even building to an "Avengers" level crossover with the upcoming "Poohniverse: Monsters Assembled." With the TCU's latest in theaters now ("Pinocchio: Unstrung"), let's rank every entry in the series thus far.