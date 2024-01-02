Mickey Mouse Horror Trailer Drops Right After Steamboat Willie Hits Public Domain

On January 1, numerous works entered the public domain, most notably the first iteration of Disney's Mickey Mouse from "Steamboat Willie." This doesn't mean anyone can do whatever they want creatively with the Mouse, but an upcoming horror movie — "Mickey's Mouse Trap" — will test those boundaries.

Similar to how "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" capitalized on the beloved children's character entering the public domain, Mickey will soon go on a murder spree of his own, or at least a guy wearing a Mickey Mouse mask will. A trailer dropped on YouTube appropriately on January 1, and it appears to go all in on the Mouse's newly more lenient status. The trailer fully utilizes "Steamboat Willie," including having some clips of the cartoon play off a projector until a madman wearing a Mickey mask starts terrorizing a group of friends at an arcade.

The "Blood and Honey" director had to tiptoe around Disney's copyrights to avoid a lawsuit, but with Mickey being the company's mascot, it'll be interesting to see if any legal trouble materializes from the film. Will "Mickey's Mouse Trap" become a sardonic entry into the horror genre, or will Disney try to put up a legal fight to prevent it from seeing the light of day?