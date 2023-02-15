Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Director Had To Tiptoe Around Disney Copyrights

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" is finally making its way to the big screen after becoming a viral sensation near the end of 2022. Hoping to capitalize on some of the success it had with the unconventional release of "Terrifier 2" last fall, Fathom Events hopes rabid horror fans turn up for the sick and twisted version of the children's story classic. While fans of the horror genre are ready for scares brought on by the silly old bear, the filmmakers behind the slasher film are scared of another entity entirely: Disney.

Disney tends to conjure up warm and fuzzy memories attached to animation and childhood innocence, but it's also a ruthless corporation known for its no-nonsense attitude towards copyright infringement. "Blood and Honey" is towing a line with what they're able to show in terms of the character of Pooh. The 1926 novel "Winnie the Pooh" by A.A. Milne entered the public domain as the movie was being made, and that means the filmmakers were able to use the character freely — as long as they only pulled aspects from that particular book and none of the Disney-owned story elements.

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" takes place after Christopher Robin packed up his old playthings and moved away. Upon arriving back home, he finds that Piglet and Pooh have gone feral and are killing everyone they come into contact with. Christopher Robin is taken by the murderous pair as they seek to kill a group of friends inhabiting a nearby cabin. Definitely doesn't sound like a typical Disney movie plot.