The Biggest Characters And Works Entering The Public Domain With Steamboat Willie

"Steamboat Willie," which featured an early version of Mickey Mouse, entered the public domain on January 1. Creatives didn't waste any time utilizing Mickey's newfound status, as a Mickey Mouse horror movie trailer dropped on the same day. However, a wide range of works entered the public domain that day outside of "Steamboat Willie," meaning numerous other movies, books, and songs are now available for the public to use without having to pay for the rights.

Most notably, J.M. Barrie's "Peter Pan; or the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" was published for copyright in 1928 and entered the public domain the same day as "Steamboat Willie." That means one could theoretically make a Peter Pan horror movie, too, as long as it's an iteration of the character from the play and not other adaptations. Additionally, A.A. Milne's "The House at Pooh Corner" within the Winnie the Pooh series also entered the public domain. This work is noteworthy for containing the introduction of Tigger, meaning he could appear in "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2."

Of course, there's so much more to the public domain than putting children's characters into horror films. It means creatives can include them in their own projects or revise them to their liking without needing permission. This includes notable movies starring the likes of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, with a few examples being "Speedy," "The Passion of Joan of Arc," "The Cameraman," "In Old Arizona," and "Lights of New York."

So if you're filming a movie and need a character watching something on TV, you have a few more options if you don't want to pay for any rights.