Small Details You Missed In The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

We have our first official look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the new "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer – or as good of a first official look you can get when Downey's wearing a mask. But there's a chance you were too distracted by Doom to notice a ton of other small details that hint at what we might expect when "Doomsday" comes out on December 18, 2026. Make sure to check out Looper's above so you're in the know about all the key details.

Starting from the top, we see Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) looking at some kind of cataclysm in the sky. This is meant to represent an incursion, which was explained in one of the most important lines in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an incursion occurs when the boundary between two universes degrades, putting them on a collision course with one another. That means this X-Men universe is on a path of destruction toward another reality ... or possibly two.

Later, we see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) speaking with the two Avengers teams as well as the Fantastic Four. If you look behind Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and his family, you'll notice a diagram with three circles connected. More than likely, this means three universes are facing incursions. Something else to note is the clock at the bottom right-hand corner of the diagram. It's ticking down, so we literally have a ticking clock until doomsday takes place.