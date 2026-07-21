Small Details You Missed In The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer
We have our first official look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the new "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer – or as good of a first official look you can get when Downey's wearing a mask. But there's a chance you were too distracted by Doom to notice a ton of other small details that hint at what we might expect when "Doomsday" comes out on December 18, 2026. Make sure to check out Looper's above so you're in the know about all the key details.
Starting from the top, we see Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) looking at some kind of cataclysm in the sky. This is meant to represent an incursion, which was explained in one of the most important lines in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an incursion occurs when the boundary between two universes degrades, putting them on a collision course with one another. That means this X-Men universe is on a path of destruction toward another reality ... or possibly two.
Later, we see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) speaking with the two Avengers teams as well as the Fantastic Four. If you look behind Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and his family, you'll notice a diagram with three circles connected. More than likely, this means three universes are facing incursions. Something else to note is the clock at the bottom right-hand corner of the diagram. It's ticking down, so we literally have a ticking clock until doomsday takes place.
What's with Loki and Steve Rogers?
There aren't any surprising cast revelations, but we do have some questions about how certain characters will fit into the "Avengers: Doomsday" story. For instance, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) appears on a TVA card before we see him in-person standing next to some curtains. This might be confusing to anyone who saw the ending of "Loki" Season 2 where the God of Mischief became the God of Stories, holding the entire multiverse intact.
There's a good chance this scene occurs before Loki becomes the God of Stories, and we'd bet our bottom dollar he's talking to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in that scene. Someone has to be holding the card, and the hand in question has long, black sleeves. Those are the same kind of black sleeves Steve's sporting in the trailer's final shot when he wields Mjolnir once more. It's possible Loki is meeting with Steve and giving him his business card (so to speak) to reach out in case he runs into any multiversal mishaps.
Speaking of Steve Rogers, he doesn't have his Captain America uniform in his big closing scene. Instead, he has a beard, a black shirt, and a black jacket. Some might say he's adopted the persona of Nomad, an identity he took on in the comics when he became disillusioned with the United States government, but that's a stretch. It's far more likely that this is just a version of Steve Rogers from a timeline where he never became Captain America to begin with.
Is this just Steve Rogers on casual Friday? Or is the dark clothing hinting that this is perhaps a variant who isn't so amiable? For even more theories and Easter eggs, make sure to watch Looper's video above.