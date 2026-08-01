5 Fantasy Movies That Received A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

When he passed away in 2013, Roger Ebert was memorialized by Barack Obama in one simple sentence, saying that "Roger was the movies." Few critics have ever matched his ability to write glowing reviews worthy of the films themselves, condensing film theory and appreciation for the finer technical details into dispatches which spoke equally to cinephiles and casual viewers alike. Even if you didn't like a certain movie he considered one of his favorites, it was easy to get swept up in his infectious enthusiasm.

In this feature, we're diving into five fantasy movies which got a perfect rating from Ebert across his career. There are plenty of great titles to choose from, so in narrowing down to five, we avoided the classics everybody loved right out of the gate (no "Harry Potter" or "Lord of the Rings" here) to a few where time proved him right. Some were films shrugged off by many upon initial release, and others are among the final movies he gave four stars within the genre prior to his passing, which serve as a closing reminder to what he believed represented the very best of fantasy cinema.