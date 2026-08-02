5 Box Office Bombs From The 2000s That Changed Hollywood Forever

The 2000s were a transformative era for the film industry, with the first few years of the decade proving especially lucrative for all kinds of motion pictures. 2002, for instance, was a record-shattering year for theatrical moviegoing that not only included the first ever movie weekend to clear $100 million domestically on opening (with "Spider-Man"), but also reached a 21st century high in tickets sold. 2009, meanwhile, delivered "Avatar," which dethroned "Titanic" to become the biggest movie in history in North America. The 21st century theatrical moviegoing scene certainly started off with a bang thanks to the 2000s.

However, no decade of box office numbers is devoid of flops or financial misfires. The 2000s were no exception, as this decade produced several box office duds that are still talked about in hushed whispers thanks to the towering magnitude of their respective financial shortcomings. In particular, five box office flops from the 2000s proved so momentous in their failures that they ended up reshaping the Hollywood landscape. Sometimes, their long-term influence was rooted in proving that a specific medium of storytelling was no longer financially viable.

Others reflected how certain movie stars that were once instrumental to the theatrical ecosystem were no longer viable. However these 2000s box office flops changed the cinematic landscape, these five movies overhauled everything in ways their respective filmmakers never could've imagined. Not even the glorious box office highs of the 2000s could lift these features to profitability or positive long-term ripple effects.