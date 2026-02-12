12 Biggest Box Office Bombs Of The 2000s

The 2000s. Nickelback, Daniel Powter, and Flo Rida dominated the Billboard charts. Reality television established a foothold in the cultural zeitgeist. And then there were the movies. Looking at the global film scene across the 2000s, it's immediately apparent many all-time masterpieces debuted across this era, with the best movies of the decade vividly reflecting that sentiment.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the movies. A variety of features — some artistic gems, others total creative disasters — tanked at the box office in the 2000s. These projects attracted tons of toxic publicity and quickly became more known for their lack of revenue than anything else. Despite getting released in the same decade, the biggest box office bombs of the 2000s each suffered from unique circumstances informing their financial despair.

From terrible marketing to atmospheres audiences just weren't digging, among other quandaries, there's no end to the factors that inspired the box office woes of these 2000s motion pictures. No decade's cinema scene is devoid of financial hardship, and these 12 movies exemplify that the 2000s were no exception.