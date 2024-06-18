Disney Movie And TV Flops That Are Actually Worth Watching

With movie theater attendance on the decline, it's never been easier for a big budget movie to bomb. At one stage, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed fire-proof in terms of takings, but the box office failure of 2023's "The Marvels" has proven that no franchise is safe. While we can debate the reasons why these sorts of flops happen, the fact of the matter is that not every film or television series is going to be successful, no matter the hype or the names attached. Marvel's downturn in fortunes will no doubt be a worry for Disney, though the House of Mouse is no stranger to a high profile dud. Some films and shows are just destined to fail — even if, like the projects we're about to discuss, they're actually good.

While some of these entries didn't live up to the hype the first time around, many of them have found success on home video, streaming, or even generated their own cult followings. They may not be Oscar worthy, but these Disney flops definitely deserve to be given a genuine second chance. Maybe if execs at the famous studio see that there's renewed interest in some of these perceived failures, they will be reminded that box office runs aren't necessarily the be-all and end-all. The last thing movie-goers want is for studios to stop taking chances, which is why it's important that we give underrated gems like these some much deserved love.