The Only Jean Grey Explainer You Need Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day

There are many things to talk about as we careen headfirst into the Marvel Cinematic Universe spectacle that is "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." However, we're not talking about those things today. Instead, for one reason or another, Looper's video above will get you up to speed on the history of Jean Grey, a core member of the X-Men.

Jean is famously one of the first five X-Men, a love interest of Cyclops and occasionally Wolverine, and has been known to turn into the dangerous entity called Dark Phoenix. Let's be honest, though: this is more about all those clues that Sadie Sink is playing Jean in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Sink's character has been kept carefully under wraps throughout the lead-up to the movie, but that hasn't stopped rumors from circulating. Spider-Man and Jean aren't the most obvious pairing in the world of Marvel, so this will be an interesting choice if it turns out true.