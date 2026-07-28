First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The final "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer has dropped, and the movie is almost here. Tom Holland's web-slinger has such a great track record that every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan is no doubt waiting to find out whether the movie will continue on the winning path of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Fortunately, it appears that this is very much the case, at least based on first reactions by critics and journalists who've had a chance to see the movie.

Jeremy Mathai of Looper's sister site /Film went as far as to say that the film surpasses "No Way Home" in some very interesting ways, and compared "Brand New Day" to the excellent "Spider-Man" PlayStation 5 games. "Folks, Marvel has made a Real Movie™ for the third time since 2018," he wrote on X. "Basically the PS5 games brought to life, and EXTREMELY Matrix: Reloaded-coded (complimentary). The best of the MCU Spidey films by a mile, and Tom Holland's best effort as Peter Parker."

Fellow /Film writer and critic Bill Bria complimented the movie's dedication to simply doing things well. "That #SpidermanBrandNewDay isn't Earth-shatteringly revelatory is what makes it so special," Bria wrote on X. "It's a solid, engaging, heartfelt & sincere continuation of these characters & Peter's Job-like efforts to protect them. Holland owns the role now. Sadie Sink makes a winning new addition."

Others have been quite delighted with the way the movie has turned out, too. On X, Adam Hlaváĉ of Heroes Reforged, entertainment writer Mike Ryan, and Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast praised the film, highlighting things like production values, maturity, intellect and heart — not to mention director Destin Daniel Cretton's vision and Holland's performance.