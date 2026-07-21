Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Final Trailer Sees Tom Holland Swing Into Action
We're only a few short weeks away from having a new Spider-Man movie in theaters with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." So far, the trailers have done a great job of keeping plenty of surprises in store. We don't even know who Sadie Sink is really playing, although all clues point to Jean Grey. In a cinematic landscape where trailers tend to give everything away, "Brand New Day" has been refreshingly vague, only offering up a few pertinent plot points. And luckily, the newest (and most likely final) trailer continues to keep things close to the chest.
The latest "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer largely goes over the same points we've seen before. Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) DNA is mutating, and there's a mysterious threat wreaking havoc in New York. External and internal pressures plague Peter, who's all on his own this time around.
The last "Brand New Day" trailer solidified that Savage Hulk would make an appearance; however, we could have guessed that with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) being confirmed for the movie from the start. From all of the marketing materials, it's clear "Brand New Day" has many plot lines to juggle. Hopefully, it sticks the landing when it arrives in theaters on July 31.
Marvel doesn't have to do much to market Spider-Man: Brand New Day
With "Supergirl" recently bombing at the box office, the question is whether superhero fatigue is officially here to stay. Are people tired of superhero movies already? It's a debate worth having, but Spider-Man exists in a category all of his own. Honestly, Marvel could have cooled it with this latest trailer, as people are clearly going to see a Spidey flick no matter what.
Box office predictions are already off the charts for the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports suggest "Brand New Day" could have a domestic opening weekend haul of between $212 and $255 million. Worldwide, it could easily take in half a billion without breaking a sweat. People love Spider-Man, and all of the trailers have shown why this is an event no one wants to miss. In addition to seeing Spidey take on numerous foes, there's also the aforementioned Hulk as well as the Punisher (Jon Bernthal).
The lingering question of whether Jean Grey or some other mutant will be involved only adds to the necessity to see "Brand New Day" as soon as possible. It's similar to how everyone assumed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" but needed to see the movie to confirm it. "Brand New Day" could be a massive stepping stone in introducing the X-Men into the MCU and setting the stage for "Avengers: Doomsday," which comes out later this year.