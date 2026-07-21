Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Final Trailer Sees Tom Holland Swing Into Action

We're only a few short weeks away from having a new Spider-Man movie in theaters with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." So far, the trailers have done a great job of keeping plenty of surprises in store. We don't even know who Sadie Sink is really playing, although all clues point to Jean Grey. In a cinematic landscape where trailers tend to give everything away, "Brand New Day" has been refreshingly vague, only offering up a few pertinent plot points. And luckily, the newest (and most likely final) trailer continues to keep things close to the chest.

The latest "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer largely goes over the same points we've seen before. Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) DNA is mutating, and there's a mysterious threat wreaking havoc in New York. External and internal pressures plague Peter, who's all on his own this time around.

The last "Brand New Day" trailer solidified that Savage Hulk would make an appearance; however, we could have guessed that with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) being confirmed for the movie from the start. From all of the marketing materials, it's clear "Brand New Day" has many plot lines to juggle. Hopefully, it sticks the landing when it arrives in theaters on July 31.