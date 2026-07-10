The Only Recap You Need Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It looks like "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will undo Peter's suffering, and reintroduce him to all of the important players in his life. According to the official synopsis, four years have passed since the events of "No Way Home," and Peter continues to anonymously fight crime as Spider-Man alongside other heroes like Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) while hovering outside of his old friend circle. He's now a college student at Empire University, and watches from afar as Ned and MJ get on with their lives.

A sudden change to Peter's abilities switches up everything, however. He corners his professor, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), after class at Empire State University to get answers about his molting, transforming body. Peter develops organic webshooters and eyes that switch color, among other bizarre physical changes. And Parker won't be the only one undergoing them; Banner is seen in the trailer in full "Savage Hulk" form.

There are other hints that something dark is afoot. New Yorkers are acting under a sort of mind-control, with an uncertain origin point. Peter's also dealing with a ton of new enemies as well as past foes. Want to know more about Peter Parker's backstory? Click our video above.