5 Best TV Trailers From SDCC 2026, Ranked

San Diego Comic-Con has become the go-to event for major announcements about big Hollywood franchises. 2026 was a lower-key year for the convention in terms of movie news (Marvel's big Hall H panel withstanding), but on the TV side of things, it was busy as ever, with returning favorites and promising new series getting some time in the spotlight alike.

Those of us unable to make it to the crowded pop culture celebration in San Diego were still able to keep up with the excitement by checking out the many new trailers released online alongside their convention panels. Out of the many TV trailers dropped over the weekend, these five got us the most excited. Note that this list does skew more towards new shows and unexpected announcements rather than new seasons we knew were on their way (your excitement about, say, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 trailer is heavily dependent on how you felt about the first two seasons).