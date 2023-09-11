Forget The Matrix, Let The Long-Awaited Neuromancer Adaptation Reboot Cyberpunk

Neon cityscapes. Cybernetic augmentations. Puppet governments run by global megacorporations. These are just some of the many, many tropes that define the cyberpunk genre. Though it's never been quite as popular as more traditional science fiction, cyberpunk has been a staple of the larger genre for decades, largely thanks to seminal works like "Blade Runner," "Ghost in the Shell," and of course, William Gibson's "Neuromancer."

Published in 1984, just two years after "Blade Runner" made its mark on the film industry, "Neuromancer" is considered by many to be the definitive piece of cyberpunk fiction. Most of the defining traits and aesthetics of the genre can be traced back to Gibson's novel, which follows a down-and-out hacker named Case and a "street samurai" named Molly as they get pulled down a twisty rabbit hole of corporate hacking, government secrets, and dangerous AI. And yet, these days, "Neuromancer" has largely faded from the public consciousness.

There's a simple explanation for that: Movies and TV shows dominate pop culture today, and "Neuromancer" has never been adapted into either. The cyberpunk genre has seen something of a resurgence in recent years, with "Blade Runner" getting a sequel in 2017 and CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" becoming one of the biggest video game releases of all time. Numerous other modern projects across media have embraced the deliciously cliché style of cyberpunk, and franchises like "The Matrix" have helped redefine the genre. But for cyberpunk to truly return to the top where it belongs, we need a proper "Neuromancer" adaptation.