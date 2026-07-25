SDCC 2026: Marvel Studios Hall H Panel (Live Updates)

For San Diego Comic-Con attendees, Thursday's "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" was a welcome amuse-bouche, and Friday's "Lanterns" and "The Rings of Power" were quality appetizers, but let's be honest... No other panel at San Diego Comic-Con even begins to approach the magnitude of a Marvel Studios panel in Hall H.

In 2014, before Josh Brolin appeared on-screen as Thanos, he first wore the Infinity gauntlet for Hall H attendees at San Diego Comic-Con. 10 years later, when Marvel was eager to refute the post-"Endgame" naysayers with a big show, Hall H provided the best location possible for Robert Downey Jr's unmasking as Doctor Doom. With "Avengers: Doomsday" due to hit theaters on December 18 of this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is surely eager to prove once again that Marvel Studios is firing on all cylinders.

Marvel's presentation, which is widely anticipated to focus on "Avengers: Doomsday," will begin at 5:30 p.m. PT. Our coverage will begin a full hour before. Static Media's Brandon Rowe will be in Hall H, providing Looper with direct reporting on the biggest announcements from Saturday's marquee event.