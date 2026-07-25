SDCC 2026: Marvel Studios Hall H Panel (Live Updates)
For San Diego Comic-Con attendees, Thursday's "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" was a welcome amuse-bouche, and Friday's "Lanterns" and "The Rings of Power" were quality appetizers, but let's be honest... No other panel at San Diego Comic-Con even begins to approach the magnitude of a Marvel Studios panel in Hall H.
In 2014, before Josh Brolin appeared on-screen as Thanos, he first wore the Infinity gauntlet for Hall H attendees at San Diego Comic-Con. 10 years later, when Marvel was eager to refute the post-"Endgame" naysayers with a big show, Hall H provided the best location possible for Robert Downey Jr's unmasking as Doctor Doom. With "Avengers: Doomsday" due to hit theaters on December 18 of this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is surely eager to prove once again that Marvel Studios is firing on all cylinders.
Marvel's presentation, which is widely anticipated to focus on "Avengers: Doomsday," will begin at 5:30 p.m. PT. Our coverage will begin a full hour before. Static Media's Brandon Rowe will be in Hall H, providing Looper with direct reporting on the biggest announcements from Saturday's marquee event.
Coverage Scheduled to Begin at: July 25th @ 7:30 PM EDT
Welcome! You're here a bit early. We'll be reporting live from Hall H for today's Marvel Studios presentation.
If you missed it, you can also catch up on our live coverage of the "Star Trek Universe" panel from earlier today. And if you're catching up on all of Hall H, be sure to check out yesterday's coverage of Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" and "The Rings of Power" presentation, along with HBO's "Lanterns" panel.
Our live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. PT with pre-panel updates. The Marvel Studios presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. PT.