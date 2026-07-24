Lanterns Comic-Con Trailer Reveals First Look At Ulrich Thomsen As DC's Sinestro

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe has been playing with genres for a while now. From the animated antics of the extremely James Gunn "Creature Commandos" and the space adventures of Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in "Supergirl" to the horror leanings of the upcoming body horror film "Clayface," the DCU is delivering superhero riffs on a great many themes. Now it's time to tackle the concept of detective dramas with "Lanterns," the HBO series that brings together the legendary Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and the up-and-comer John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).

With a dash of neo-Western and a generous spoonful of "True Detective," the show is all about two guys who are trying to solve a crime in a small town — and just happen to have access to an intergalactic power ring with vast energy powers. It's an interesting concept, and Pierre and Chandler have all the makings of a classic dysfunctional duo. The new San Diego Comic-Con trailer for "Lanterns" gives us more information about the upcoming show, which looks more interesting and intense by the minute.