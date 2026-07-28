All 3 Austin Powers Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Austin Powers (Mike Myers) definitely wasn't the first parody of James Bond. You can go back to 1967's intentionally goofy "Casino Royale" or even 1996's "Spy Hard." But none have managed to enter the zeitgeist quite as effectively as Austin Powers.

Of course, those movies satirized typical tropes found in spy movies, but they also created a lore and legacy of their own. Dr. Evil (also Myers) is a genuinely great villain who clearly has some vulnerabilities he needs to work through but also parodies all of the intensely convoluted plans Bond villains tend to showcase, like having an elaborate method of killing the hero rather than just shooting him.

The world may perpetually wait to see if "Austin Powers 4" ever happens, but honestly, there's nothing wrong with calling it a day as a simple trilogy. All of Austin Powers' films have great jokes in them, but not all of them quite reach the same height. Here are all of the Austin Powers movies ranked based on critical reviews, audience consensus, and our own personal opinions.