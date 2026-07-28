5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Hawk
Will Ferrell may have gotten his start on television, breaking out as the "Saturday Night Live" golden boy in the late '90s. But he went on to become one of the most pivotal comedic actors of the 21st century. You can't go wrong ranking the best Ferrell movies of all time, as "Step Brothers," "Elf," and plenty of others have become certified classics. For now, he's returning to the small screen and gracing the Netflix homepage as Lonnie "Hawk" Hawkins in the new comedy, "The Hawk."
Hawk has definitely seen better days, as he's a washed-up pro golfer looking to recapture some of his former glory. It won't be easy, though. He has to go up against his up-and-coming golfer son Lance (Jimmy Tatro) and his long-time rival Golden Fisk (Luke Wilson). A lot of sports-centric shows on streaming tow that line between comedy and drama, but that's not the case here. "The Hawk" is all comedy, with Ferrell getting plenty of opportunities to make a fool of himself on the green.
Once you finish "The Hawk," you might be wondering what's next. You could make your way through Ferrell's extensive filmography, but if you want to stay in the realm of sports shows that make you laugh, there are many TV shows like "The Hawk" to keep the good times rolling.
Stick
It's a little weird we got two golf comedies in back-to-back years that both released in June and star a Wilson brother. But if you like "The Hawk," you probably won't be upset at learning there's another golf show to keep you occupied, namely "Stick." Owen Wilson stars in the Apple TV series where he's also a former professional golfer, Pryce, trying to make a name for himself once more. However, Pryce isn't trying to make it to the top himself. He becomes a mentor to a young prodigy, Santi (Peter Dager), whom he coaches to glory while fixing his own life in the process.
"The Hawk" really leans into goofy nonsense. It's to be expected when you have Will Ferrell in the lead role. "Stick" is a little more grounded and has the drama to balance out the comedy. Wilson gets plenty of chances to show off his comedic chops, but there's a real vulnerability to Pryce as well.
Wilson gets surrounded by a top-notch supporting cast, including Marc Maron and Judy Greer. Even if you're not a huge fan of golf, "Stick" has something to offer. The series mostly homes in on the character dynamics between this found family, specifically Pryce taking Santi, his mother, and his caddy on the road. The newfound group butts heads initially but eventually learn to find some common ground. Ultimately, "Stick" is a sports comedy that fans of "Ted Lasso" and "The Hawk" will enjoy. And speaking of "Ted Lasso" ...
Ted Lasso
All modern sports shows, whether it's "The Hawk" or "Stick," seem to be chasing the glory that is "Ted Lasso." The comedy became a major hit for Apple TV, and it's not hard to see why audiences fell in love with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) since its debut in 2020. The show was genuinely funny, following the exploits of an American football coach being tasking with coaching a European soccer team despite knowing nothing about soccer at first.
He's folksy and kind, which doesn't immediately gel well with some of the players, but through sheer earnestness, he manages to win them over. The show becomes a great example of positive masculinity, as Ted isn't afraid to talk about his feelings. The show steps away from traditional depictions of men in sports media where they're these stoic, cool heroes. Ted is goofy and lovable and encourages those around him to improve themselves mentally. We all could use a Ted in our lives every now and then.
That all makes "Ted Lasso" sound like a therapy session than a fun comedy, but trust us, there are plenty of jokes to balance out the morals. Ted may be positive about most things in life, but he just doesn't understand tea: "I always thought tea was going to taste like hot brown water. And do you know what? I was right. It's horrible."
Eastbound & Down
Like "Ted Lasso," "Eastbound & Down" is also a critique on toxic masculinity, albeit in a more profane way. Kenny Powers (Danny McBride) is a former Major League Baseball pitcher whose career comes crashing down due to his own churlish attitude, becoming one of TV's greatest antiheroes in the process. As a result, he's forced to become a substitute P.E. teacher and stages a comeback to find his way back to the top.
The show revels in dark humor, as Kenny never seems to learn any lesson, at least for long. While the show skewers ideals associated with toxic masculinity, the show also targets the very nature of the American dream. They say there are no seconds acts in American lives, and throughout the series, Kenny tries to pull off one second act after the next. All his dreams are tied with sports in some way. Rather than being satisfied with having a family or finding peace in another career, he always goes back to what he once had.
For fans of "The Hawk," they'll be pleased to know that Will Ferrell was an executive producer on "Eastbound & Down" and even appeared on the show as the unhinged car dealership owner Ashley Schaeffer. You'll find plenty of his classic Ferrell-isms in this performance, but he largely takes a backseat to give McBride a chance to shine.
Brockmire
One thing you might notice about a lot of other TV shows like "The Hawk" is how they're mostly about men trying to reclaim some former fame. And "Brockmire" is no exception, only this time the focus goes toward a sports announcer rather than a straight-up athlete.
Hank Azaria may be known for the myriad voices he provides on "The Simpsons," but he steps in front of the camera here as Jim Brockmire. Jim suffered a public meltdown years prior, but he tries to get back into the sport he loves so much. Jim's an interesting character, as Azaria gives him a perpetual radio announcer-type cadence. It's the kind of thing you'd expect could only sustain a four-minute comedy sketch, but somehow, he turns Brockmire into a relatable character, goofy voice and all.
Given its blending of humor and charm, "Brockmire" probably should've received the same level of fame and acclaim as "Ted Lasso." Maybe it was just a few years ahead of its time. But that just makes it one of the most underrated feel-good shows around still waiting to be discovered.
The League
So far, we've gone over a lot of shows that place athletes or people directly involved with sports front and center. But there's one crucial demographic that's gone overlooked that is the entire reason why sports have become a cultural force — the fans. And if you like the comedy showcased on "The Hawk," then "The League" is a great show to revisit.
It's a very low-key comedy. No one is embarking on a quest for redemption. Instead, you have a group of pals who are all in the same fantasy football league. Each season sees everyone trying to get ahead, trash-talking one another, and getting into various scenes. It's mostly about the central friendships rather than football itself, which makes it a great watch for anyone who normally doesn't even watch sports.
And "The League" has a very unique comedic sensibility. In lieu of having traditionally written jokes ready to go, the writers would have a detailed outline offering the gist of what needed to be accomplished in a given episode. From there, the actors, including the likes of Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, and Mark Duplass, would improvise most everything. It gives the whole show a far looser feel and the idea that a punchline could literally come out of nowhere.
Whereas other shows may see characters grow and become more understanding as time goes on, everyone's pretty much the same throughout "The League" with few lessons ever learned, so if you don't care about a lot of musings on team spirit, this show's for you.