5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Hawk

Will Ferrell may have gotten his start on television, breaking out as the "Saturday Night Live" golden boy in the late '90s. But he went on to become one of the most pivotal comedic actors of the 21st century. You can't go wrong ranking the best Ferrell movies of all time, as "Step Brothers," "Elf," and plenty of others have become certified classics. For now, he's returning to the small screen and gracing the Netflix homepage as Lonnie "Hawk" Hawkins in the new comedy, "The Hawk."

Hawk has definitely seen better days, as he's a washed-up pro golfer looking to recapture some of his former glory. It won't be easy, though. He has to go up against his up-and-coming golfer son Lance (Jimmy Tatro) and his long-time rival Golden Fisk (Luke Wilson). A lot of sports-centric shows on streaming tow that line between comedy and drama, but that's not the case here. "The Hawk" is all comedy, with Ferrell getting plenty of opportunities to make a fool of himself on the green.

Once you finish "The Hawk," you might be wondering what's next. You could make your way through Ferrell's extensive filmography, but if you want to stay in the realm of sports shows that make you laugh, there are many TV shows like "The Hawk" to keep the good times rolling.