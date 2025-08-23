Ted Lasso Fans Will Adore This Sports Comedy Also On Apple TV+

Sports-themed movies and shows are not a new phenomenon, but the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" was still a surprise sleeper hit when it premiered in the summer of 2020. Jason Sudeikis starred in the title role as an American football coach who takes a job coaching European football for the AFC Richmond Greyhounds of the English Premier League. Lasso's positivity and adaptability were a salve for many viewers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and "Ted Lasso" helped establish Apple TV+ as a legitimate challenger to more popular streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Sudeikis said that Season 3 was meant to wrap up the series in 2023, although a fourth season is now in the works. But if you've missed "Ted Lasso," there's a new show from Apple TV+ that shares its sports setting, likable male lead character with his share of personal and professional struggles, and perfectly cast team of supporting actors doing their best work.

The 10-episode first season of the golf-themed comedy/drama "Stick" finished up its first season in July 2025, with Owen Wilson starring as Pryce Cahill, a washed-up former pro golfer who discovers and mentors a young phenom, Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager). The series also stars Marc Maron as Pryce's best friend and former caddy Mitts, Judy Greer as his ex-wife Amber-Linn, and Mariana Treviño as Santi's mother Elena. You may recognize Treviño from her role as Marisol, the amiable neighbor of Tom Hanks' title character in 2023's "A Man Called Otto."