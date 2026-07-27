5 Must-Watch Sci-Fi Movies You Can Only Stream On Netflix

With so many streaming services out there, it's becoming increasingly difficult for the big names to differentiate themselves from one another. It's all a matter of what you can get on one streamer that's unavailable elsewhere. And if you're into aliens, monsters, and scientific experiments gone wrong, then Netflix has plenty to whet your appetite.

We've gone over many great sci-fi movies you can watch on Netflix in the past. But here, we're doing something a little different. These are excellent science fiction stories that are only available on Netflix. Plenty of titles wind up on multiple streamers to view for free. Note: We're not counting platforms where you pay money to rent or purchase a certain movie. Provided that you have a Netflix subscription, you can watch these movies entirely for free.

That includes a mix of Netflix originals and sci-fi titles that are solely available on this streamer and nowhere else. Just when you think you've viewed everything Netflix has to offer, there are a few more gems waiting for you.