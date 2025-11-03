What Netflix's Frankenstein Monster Looks Like In Real Life

Outside of limited festival and theatrical screenings, Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" has yet to see a wide release. The gothic horror film won't be seen by much of the public until its official streaming drop on November 7, and Netflix has been far from generous in sharing clear images of what the titular scientist's creation actually looks like. As scholars of "Frankenstein" history are often quick to point out, Frankenstein isn't the name of the monster but rather the man who created him. In both the original 1818 novel and 2025 film, the monster is referred to only as "the creature."

In the movie, which has already garnered significant critical acclaim and is even being called the best screen adaptation of the story to date, Oscar Isaac plays the titular mad scientist, Mia Goth is the woman he desires, and in one of his best roles to date, Jacob Elordi transforms into the creature that Frankenstein pieces together from dead bodies and reanimates into a new, self-aware being. Very little of the creature has been shown thus far — but even if crystal clear images were available, it would be impossible to know that Elordi is the one under all those prosthetics.