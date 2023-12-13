Poor Things: The Emma Stone Sex Scenes Controversy Explained

Director Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" is earning rave reviews, and the film is building a lot of awards buzz following its Golden Globes nominations. But while fans and critics have been enamored by the raunchy fantasy's bizarre sensibilities and over-the-top qualities, the sex scenes have caused controversy and raised some questions about agency.

Based on Alasdair Gray's book of the same name, "Poor Things" follows Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a woman who's brought back to life by a scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). The twist, though, is that she's resurrected with the brain of the unborn child she carried before she died. She then goes on to sleep with multiple partners while her mind is still developing, which is where the controversy stems from. The film's naysayers, including popular film critic @GraceRandolph, argue that it's about a woman with a baby-like brain engaging in carnal activities with adults. As such, does she really understand what she's consenting to?

Of course, the "Poor Things" controversy was inevitable. According to ComicBookMovie, Gray's novel was accused of excusing pedophilia when it was initially published. Given that the film retains the original story's core ideas, it will likely continue to face similar criticism moving forward. That said, Lanthimos has stuck by his creative decisions and explained why the sex scenes are important to the film.