Godzilla Minus One Review: The Blockbuster We Needed

Takashi Yamazaki's approach to "Godzilla Minus One" is similar to Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi's approach to "Shin Godzilla" in terms of treating Godzilla as a source of horror akin to the original 1954 film. In most other ways, however, the two most recent Japanese "Godzilla" films are wildly different. Anno and Higuchi's masterstroke was to translate the horror of the concept to the present day and to counterbalance it with hyper-stylized satire, using the Fukushima disaster as a blueprint for how the modern Japanese government would deal with a kaiju attack. As a period piece covering more well-trod ground, "Minus One" doesn't have the same creative vitality but makes up for that with strong execution. It's "Godzilla" as a "dad movie," more or less, but it's a damn good one.

How the film covers its period setting will surely inspire discussion — one I'm perhaps not best equipped to actively partake in but sure am interested in listening to. Certainly, anyone who criticized "Oppenheimer" for not showing Japanese perspectives on the bombings owes it to themselves to see this movie, which is all about post-war Japanese civilian points of view. The film's relationship with nationalism and militarism feels complicated: the Japanese imperial government is strongly condemned for its devaluing of human life, but the imperial army's soldiers nonetheless get a chance at redemption by reapplying their skills to more positive ends.

Yamazaki's historical films have caused controversy in the past, and I'm not enough of an expert on the current Japanese political situation to say how "Godzilla Minus One" will play politically. What I can say is that this story of optimistic redemption against impossible odds plays super effectively on the levels of drama and entertainment. At the press screening I attended, the audience was screaming in the film's darkest moments and cheering at the most victorious ones — and keep in mind, this was a press screening for critics. This is gonna be a crowdpleaser.

"Godzilla Minus One" opens in American theaters on December 1, with preview screenings on November 29.