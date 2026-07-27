5 Best War Movies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

The war movie is a bizarre cinematic realm. On its face, this genre helps audiences process global conflicts that tragically litter every corner of history. In execution, though, many take a surface-level approach to their real world events, more interested in hagiography, shallow action movie impulses, and regurgitating what audiences have already seen. However, not all war movies are destined to become derivative and politically icky.

Throughout history, motion pictures, especially ones hailing from international communities, have taken the war movie mold, twisted it around, and delivered harrowing films like "Come and See," "The Burmese Harp," and work of Miklós Jancsó. These are the pinnacle of the war movie, a bar many modern features have struggled to reach. However, that doesn't mean all 21st century war movies fail to escape the shadows of these projects. The five best war movies of the 21st century (ranked below from "least best" to best) demonstrate the array of styles and thematic ambitions this cinematic space can house. Not every modern war movie need be as empty as Michael Bay's "Pearl Harbor."

These war movies provide a glimpse into the grueling corners of history that should never be forgotten. That's yet another of the countless exceptional facets that reflect how war movies, despite the many artistic misfires in this space, can be phenomenal.