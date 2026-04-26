The 1970s movie scene was defined by breaking all the rules. The 1990s movie scene was defined by its groundbreaking visual effects. So far, the 2020s has been defined by vulnerability. Thanks to external problems like COVID-19 shutting down theaters, the dominance of streaming, and 2023's dual labor strikes, never before has theatrical cinema contended with so many obstacles at once. For much of this decade, the medium of film has been fighting for its very existence.

Thankfully, 2026 has seen the domestic box office rebound and a surge of renewed optimism. It doesn't hurt that this decade has, in spite of so many challenges, still delivered a treasure trove of outstanding motion pictures. To truly grasp the masterpieces the 2020s have delivered, just look at the 10 best movies of the 2020s so far according to Metacritic. The highest-rated films on this site come from all over the globe and reflect varied creative instincts. Some are magnificent examples of slow cinema. Others are great pieces of spectacle filmmaking packed with laughs and action. And then there are those that reckon with weighty topics like historical genocides with finesse.

Whatever qualities informed these modern classics, these 10 movies (ranked below from lowest Metacritic score to highest) reflect that nothing can keep good filmmakers down. If these ten acclaimed titles could exist in the 2020s, then sublime cinema can exist in any era.