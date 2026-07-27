All 3 The Kissing Booth Movies, Ranked

Many of the 10 best Jacob Elordi movies reflect how this "Euphoria" veteran has been on an incredible roll in his feature film career. Despite only scoring his first acting credit in 2018, Elordi has already worked with Sofia Coppola, Emerald Fennell, Paul Schrader, Guillermo del Toro, and Ridley Scott, while also scoring an Oscar nomination and working under the direction of Justin Kurzel for a 2025 miniseries. Before all of those prestigious efforts, though, Elordi paid his dues in a trilogy of widely derided Netflix films. Like Tom Hanks slumming it in "Mazes and Monsters" before he could land better material, Elordi's pre-"Frankenstein" days were littered with "Kissing Booth" movies.

The trilogy of "Kissing Booth" movies — which starred Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Elordi — aren't exactly considered the height of cinema. Elordi himself isn't a fan of them. That's a sentiment shared by the larger Letterboxd community, which has piled countless negative reviews onto these titles. Ranking the three "Kissing Booth" movies from worst to best (based on their average Letterboxd user rating) paints a vivid picture of the miscalculated creative impulses defining this enterprise. It's one thing to just mock the Netflix thumbnails for the various "Kissing Booth" films.

It's another to dive into the specifics of what makes these three movies so underwhelming. Though Elordi would likely love to leave these "Kissing Booth" adventures entirely in the past, it's time dive into the epic highs and lowest lows of this trilogy.