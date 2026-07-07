10 Best Netflix Original Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd

Netflix original movies sometimes don't have the best reputation. Netflix's slate of homegrown motion pictures, particularly when it comes to costly attempts at traditional action blockbusters like "The Gray Man," have often been derided for, among other faults, lacking visual polish and their lifeless ambiance. This reputation isn't entirely unwarranted, as seen by Netflix releases like the "365 Days" movies, "He's All That," "The Bubble," the "Rebel Moon" movies, and countless other dismal titles. This streaming company cranking out so many features has created a wave of subpar cinema that sometimes makes yesteryear's terrible theatrical movies like "From Justin to Kelly" look more tolerable by comparison.

Still, some filmmakers have managed to deliver some all-time great movies within the Netflix confines, including Jane Campion, Spike Lee, and Martin Scorsese. For a look at the very best of this crop of cinema, just look at the Netflix original movies with the highest average user ratings on Letterboxd. The 10 highest-rated Netflix movies on this site (excluding documentaries and concert films) are an eclectic bunch that help highlight what kinds of motion pictures stand out to 2020s audiences.

They also highlight the kinds of movies only Netflix greenlights, such as 2D animated family movies or costly pieces of international cinema. There's so much to unpack in looking at what Letterboxd users adore the most. Thankfully, Netflix's cinema output goes deeper than "The Ridiculous 6."