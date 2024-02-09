Movie Trilogies That Don't Have A Single Good Film

Trilogies are commonplace in the world of movies, and for good reason. They can often be a win-win for viewers and filmmakers, allowing us to experience more of a setting and characters that we love while allowing studios to make more money and tell a complete story. The very best trilogies have the opportunity to go down in history, with the likes of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, "The Lord of the Rings," and "Back to the Future" establishing themselves as popular culture milestones permanently.

Of course, that doesn't mean that every trilogy is great. Some of them might vary in quality between installments, with the second entry in the series being the best, while others slowly improve over time and end on a high. Regardless, there's always likely to be at least one good film in any trilogy — otherwise studios would have no incentive to create more.

That is not always the case, though, and there are some rare examples of movie trilogies that don't have a single good film. Yet, even with spectacularly bad starts, two more sequels were bafflingly greenlit and put into production to create the worst trilogies ever made.