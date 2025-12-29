We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one truth in Hollywood, it's that success will almost always necessitate a repeat. Although sequels were initially rare, they became more commonplace in the 1980s, when the blockbuster mentality of making as much money as humanly possible started to dominate the studio system. Some sequels — "The Godfather Part II," "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," or "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" — manage not just to recapture the magic of the first movie, but in some ways are better than the original films. Yet more often than not, a sequel becomes something of an embarrassment to its predecessor, making you wish Hollywood had left well enough alone.

The 2010s saw an influx of every kind of sequel, either to movies that had been released not long before or films that had come out decades prior. The so-called "legacy sequel" — a long-awaited followup to a beloved classic — became popular throughout the decade, as studios realized the power of nostalgia. But even bringing back the original stars of past classics couldn't save some of these films from mediocrity.

The same is true of quick followups to big recent hits, which failed to repeat the success of the initial films despite essentially recreating the formula beat-for-beat. Some sequels were so bad they committed the cardinal sin of single-handedly killing their franchises. Here are the 10 worst movie sequels of the 2010s, based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, box office tallies, and how they stand up to the legacy of the originals.