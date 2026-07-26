5 Best Cyberpunk Movies Streaming On Netflix

Cyberpunk is one of the more interesting subsets of science fiction. Sci-fi as a whole is a vast umbrella that can capture an array of ideas, from far-off alien worlds to time travel. Cyberpunk tends to stay a bit more grounded on Earth, focusing on urban decay and authoritarianism ruling over society. It's more of an interplay between politics and new technology. Who is allowed to have access to bodily enhancements, and what does it mean to be human when androids run rampant?

There are plenty of great cyberpunk movies everyone needs to watch at least once, from "Blade Runner" to "The Matrix." Those films serve as fantastic launching boards into lesser-known titles. If you enjoy the deep, philosophical questions pondered by those works, there's an incredible library of films out there to add to your watchlist.

And wouldn't you know? Many exceptional cyberpunk movies are found right on Netflix. It's not as expansive as we would like, but there are some films you may not have had a chance to watch otherwise. Don't let the best cyberpunk movies on Netflix pass you by, as you never know which one will expand your mind and depict a future that has a lot to say about the current moment.