5 Movies That Prove 1995 Was The Best Year For Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk has existed since at least 1982, when Bruce Bethke published his short story "Cyberpunk," which followed a teenaged hacker in an imagined future where the world was connected by an intricate web of computer terminals. From the very beginning the genre has been defined by its exploration of high-tech inventions and the low-life characters who use them. Cyberpunk heroes are streetkids, poor private detectives, and ambitious young hackers out to make their mark on the world.

In the 21st century, the cyberpunk genre is still alive, and fans have the '90s to thank for that. Sci-fi movies in the '90s changed the genre forever, and the decade's sci-fi filmmakers helped define what we think of as cyberpunk today. "The Matrix" stands out as a gargantuan influence on every cyberpunk project that came after it, but surprisingly, 1999 wasn't the best year for cyberpunk in the '90s. 1995 proved to be a pivotal moment for the genre, and fans got to see five different movies that explored just about every aspect of what a cyberpunk story can be.