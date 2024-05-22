One Of The Best Sci-Fi Thrillers You've Never Seen Gets A Second Life On Netflix

Audiences on Netflix are obsessed with this underrated sci-fi gem. In 2018, horror icon Leigh Whannell debuted the instant classic "Upgrade" in just under 1,500 theaters domestically. Unbeknownst to him and Blumhouse Productions, the film quickly became a staple of the cyberpunk genre. On May 21, the action thriller was the fourth most-watched film on Netflix USA. It comes ahead of the streaming service's original romantic comedy, "Mother of the Bride."

Made on a budget of $3 million, the film grossed an impressive $16.9 million worldwide. Upon release, it was lauded for its sleek special effects, effective performances, and sci-fi world building. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a whopping 88% score from critics. Looper sister site /Film gave "Upgrade" a near-perfect 9/10 in their review. "This midnight amalgamation of science fiction paranoia and gritty action face-bashing is energized, high-voltage hysteria," wrote critic Matt Donato. With such positive receipts, it's a shame that "Upgrade" didn't receive a wider theatrical release.

In addition to critical acclaim, Whannell's sophomore directorial effort has tons of fans, making it a cult hit. On the film-centric social media site Letterboxd, the picture has an average rating of 3.7 stars out of 5 based on over 196,000 reviews. "Leigh Whannell kicks ass with this one. Really impressive set pieces and a narrative that doesn't take itself so seriously yet is complex, funny and is constantly delivering," wrote user Sean Baker (who also happens to be the writer and director of the indie darling "The Florida Project").