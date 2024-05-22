One Of The Best Sci-Fi Thrillers You've Never Seen Gets A Second Life On Netflix
Audiences on Netflix are obsessed with this underrated sci-fi gem. In 2018, horror icon Leigh Whannell debuted the instant classic "Upgrade" in just under 1,500 theaters domestically. Unbeknownst to him and Blumhouse Productions, the film quickly became a staple of the cyberpunk genre. On May 21, the action thriller was the fourth most-watched film on Netflix USA. It comes ahead of the streaming service's original romantic comedy, "Mother of the Bride."
Made on a budget of $3 million, the film grossed an impressive $16.9 million worldwide. Upon release, it was lauded for its sleek special effects, effective performances, and sci-fi world building. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a whopping 88% score from critics. Looper sister site /Film gave "Upgrade" a near-perfect 9/10 in their review. "This midnight amalgamation of science fiction paranoia and gritty action face-bashing is energized, high-voltage hysteria," wrote critic Matt Donato. With such positive receipts, it's a shame that "Upgrade" didn't receive a wider theatrical release.
In addition to critical acclaim, Whannell's sophomore directorial effort has tons of fans, making it a cult hit. On the film-centric social media site Letterboxd, the picture has an average rating of 3.7 stars out of 5 based on over 196,000 reviews. "Leigh Whannell kicks ass with this one. Really impressive set pieces and a narrative that doesn't take itself so seriously yet is complex, funny and is constantly delivering," wrote user Sean Baker (who also happens to be the writer and director of the indie darling "The Florida Project").
Upgrade is a sci-fi mix of body horror and revenge
"Upgrade" is set in 2046 and stars Logan Marshall Green as Grey, a man whose life is turned upside down after he is mugged. The traumatic event leaves Grey paralyzed and his wife Asha (Melanie Vallejo) dead. With the help of billionaire inventor Eron (Harrison Gilbertson), Grey agrees to be implanted with a chip that enhances his motor functions, turning him into a lean, mean, agile killing machine. With his capabilities upgraded, Grey embarks on a brutal quest of revenge, testing the futuristic technology's power.
Despite boasting a minimal budget, the world of "Upgrade" is fully realized and inspired. The picture is filled with chaotic, gory action sequences that showcase how terrifying technology can be, especially when it becomes a part of us. Writer and director Leigh Whannell's vision is bold, which isn't surprising considering he's the co-architect of the Saw and Insidious franchises, which he created with James Wan.
The solo success of "Upgrade" propelled Whannell to the top of Hollywood's food chain. In 2020, the director debuted the successful "Invisible Man" reboot for Universal Pictures. He's now on track to direct Universal's upcoming "Wolf Man" reboot. As for "Upgrade," there are plans to expand that world. Producer Jason Blum has confirmed that an "Upgrade" TV series in the works, though it's unclear when the project will debut.
