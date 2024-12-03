The Ending Of Saw Finally Explained

When you think of the most shocking movie endings of all time, what films come to mind? The odds are pretty good that "Saw" is one of the first names you thought about, and if it wasn't, then it's probably time for you to schedule a rewatch.

There are a ton of "Saw" movies, and the franchise as a whole has become known mostly for its graphic violence and the Jigsaw puppet that acts as the villain's mascot. Back in 2004, though, no one knew what to expect from the first movie, and what they got was one of the best twists in film history. Anyone who's seen it can remember the feeling they had when they first saw John Kramer (Tobin Bell) get up off the floor in that jaw-dropping final moment. It was an ending so good it launched a multi-decade franchise, and the sequels have been straining to reach that peak ever since.

Thanks to all the rewrites, retcons, and alternate endings in the "Saw" franchise, the twist of that first movie hits quite a bit differently today than it did over 20 years ago. The sequels have arguably undermined some of the original's impact, but then again, they wouldn't exist if it hadn't been so powerful in the first place. The ending of "Saw" set the tone for an entire generation of horror films, and we're here to help you understand why.