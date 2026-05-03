5 Cyberpunk Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

There is no other place to start with cyberpunk cinema than here. To this day, "Blade Runner" remains one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Released in 1982, the same year William Gibson's short story "Burning Chrome" coined the term "Cyberspace," Ridley Scott's dystopic future noir about androids seeking freedom from slavery has been one of the pillars of the genre ever since. In a real way, the cyberpunk genre was born in 1982, and at least half of that birth is due to "Blade Runner."

The Philip K. Dick novel on which the film is based comes from an earlier era of science fiction, and its future Earth is more an eviscerated wasteland than a decrepit urban jungle. As a result, and because cyberpunk as a genre had yet to be fully defined, "Blade Runner" has a bit less of the neon-glinted feel that later genre staples would adopt, but the big hallmarks are here: massive, polluted cityscapes full of dehumanizing architecture, tech corps with unchecked power, and a blurred line of human consciousness as artificial intelligence encroaches more and more onto daily life.

Android hunter Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is your lens into this world, but let's not go so far as to call him the protagonist. "Blade Runner" is one of those rare instances where watching a later cut actually does matter a lot, so for the proper experience, track down "The Final Cut," which removes the heavyhanded detective narration of the theatrical release and makes a number of other changes, emphasizing both the cyberpunk themes and the depths of Deckard's character in important ways. Like all cyberpunk, the aesthetic is a big part of what makes this tick, but the pièce de résistance is Rutger Hauer's soul-rending turn as escaped android "replicant" Roy Batty.