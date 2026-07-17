The Odyssey's Most Confusing Moments Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey"

If you haven't read "The Odyssey," the epic Greek poem attributed to a blind poet named Homer, for a long time — or at all — you should know that it's relatively famous for being a tough read. This does, of course, depend on the translation; Emily Wilson's 2017 translation is known for being slightly fresher and more modern, but versions by Robert Fagles and Robert Fitzgerald are also taught in high schools and universities across the world. This is all to say that "The Odyssey" is long, can be hard to parse, and has been told and retold countless times throughout history.

As far as Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey" is concerned, though, the director went for a very straightforward storytelling approach; in fact, he omitted some of the poem's more fantastical and magical elements, like gods tailing various humans and casting outright spells. Still, the movie has some moments that go largely unexplained or might be slightly confusing if you're unfamiliar with the source material. The gist, however, is this. Our war hero, Odysseus (Matt Damon), who's been missing for nearly a decade, is determined to return home to his long-lost wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), who's fending off hapless suitors, and his son Telemachus (Tom Holland), whom he hasn't seen since he Telemachus was a small child. Unfortunately for Odysseus, his initial journey back from the Trojan War sent him through a series of increasingly dangerous adventures that also killed all of his men, so it's not that easy. Now that we've got that out of the way, here are some of the confusing moments in Christopher Nolan's take on "The Odyssey," explained.