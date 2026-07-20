The Internet Isn't Holding Back Its Thoughts On Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

The reviews for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" have surpassed every expectation, and now that fans have been able to see the Greek legend-themed summer blockbuster themselves, it's getting clearer and clearer just what everyone thinks of the film. The internet hasn't been holding back on its views about "The Odyssey," and watching Looper's video above will get you up to speed about what fans have been saying.

"The Odyssey" sees Nolan bring one of the most epic tales in history to the big screen in the IMAX format. Typically for the director, the movie features stunning visuals, great atmosphere, and a stacked cast led by Matt Damon playing the King of Ithaca, Odysseus. The best performances in Nolan's "The Odyssey" are nothing short of amazing, and fans and critics alike have noted how well they complement their characters' roles in the plot.