The Internet Isn't Holding Back Its Thoughts On Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey
The reviews for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" have surpassed every expectation, and now that fans have been able to see the Greek legend-themed summer blockbuster themselves, it's getting clearer and clearer just what everyone thinks of the film. The internet hasn't been holding back on its views about "The Odyssey," and watching Looper's video above will get you up to speed about what fans have been saying.
"The Odyssey" sees Nolan bring one of the most epic tales in history to the big screen in the IMAX format. Typically for the director, the movie features stunning visuals, great atmosphere, and a stacked cast led by Matt Damon playing the King of Ithaca, Odysseus. The best performances in Nolan's "The Odyssey" are nothing short of amazing, and fans and critics alike have noted how well they complement their characters' roles in the plot.
The Odyssey tells an old story in a brand new way
As a movie adaptation of an old Greek epic, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" gets some things right and some things wrong about the story, both out of necessity and due to stylistic choices. The film approaches some storylines differently than Homer's epic poem, which has long been considered unadaptable due to its length and complexity. Nolan modernizes the language and even omits some of the source material's most famous moments altogether.
In classic Nolan fashion, "The Odyssey" also features plenty of small details that viewers probably missed during their first watch, which adds to the film's already considerable rewatch value. On the whole, it seems like another win for the acclaimed filmmaker, but the exact size of said win depends a lot on how much audiences appreciate the movie — and Looper's video above is a good way to get a handle on the online buzz around "The Odyssey."