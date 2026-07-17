Small Details You Missed In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey"

Christopher Nolan's latest epic is finally here, and three years after his Oscar-winning historical drama "Oppenheimer" became a box office juggernaut and delighted critics audiences around the world, he's turning his attention to an equally ambitious story. Yes, we're here to talk about "The Odyssey," Nolan's long-awaited take on the ancient epic Greek poem attributed to Homer that chronicles the long, arduous journey of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon in Nolan's film, as he traverses dangerous seas and clears seemingly impossible challenges to return to his home in Ithaca ... and his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland).

With a murderer's row of phenomenal actors — including Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, Lupita Nyong'o in a dual role as Helen of Troy and her twin sister Clytemnestra, John Leguizamo as Odysseus's loyal swineherd Eumaeus, Himesh Patel as Odysseus' right-hand man Eurylochus, Charlize Theron as the nymph Calypso, and Robert Pattinson as one of Penelope's suitors Antinous, just to name a few — and Oscar-winning collaborators Hoyte van Hoytema and Ludwig Göransson handling cinematography and score, respectively, Nolan's version of "The Odyssey" is pretty spectacular. So what details did you miss? This film is a rich text which itself is derived from a rich text, so there's bound to be something that you missed on a first viewing. Here are some of the small details we found hidden within Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey."