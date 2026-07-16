The Reviews For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Just Surpassed Every Expectation

Everyone's opinions will differ, but the general consensus is that Christopher Nolan has never made an outright bad film. Ranking Nolan's films from "worst" to "best" is pretty much an exercise in determining what's good versus great, so it was always a safe bet that Nolan would deliver with "The Odyssey." Still, the first reviews are out and as you can see in Looper's video above, the movie is exceeding the already high expectations.

As of this writing, "The Odyssey" currently has a 98% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Looper's own review of "The Odyssey" joining the chorus of praise: "'The Odyssey' is a visual feast and undeniably outstanding achievement in filmmaking that cements Nolan as one of cinema's all-time greats, naysayers be damned." Homer's epic poem is a pillar of literature worldwide, and Nolan's attempt to adapt it could be seen as an act of hubris on the scale of Odysseus taunting the cyclops.

But instead he seems to have succeeded beyond any advance hype. Many reviews give it a perfect score, like the 5/5 from Robbie Collin of The Telegraph. "Nolan and his collaborators have constructed a strange, fearsome and trailblazing machine of a movie — by some distance, the best of the year so far," he wrote. Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent was similarly gobsmacked: "This is a blockbuster of literally unprecedented scale. It is also Nolan's best work to date. It deserves to be the film that defines him." The message is clear: Run, don't walk to go see "The Odyssey" on opening weekend.