5 Most Rewatchable Netflix Original Movies, Ranked

Netflix has released tons of data about the number of views its movies and series get, and the hours subscribers have clocked watching them. However, the streaming service plays coy when it comes revealing which titles have been rewatched the most, meaning nerds like us have to read the tea leaves through the data. "Red Notice" is the second most-streamed movie on the platform, with 230.9 million views; but with 454.2 million hours watched despite a two-hour runtime, an alarming number of people must have turned it off midway through. The third place "Carry-On" has a surprisingly even 172.1 million views and 344.1 million hours logged, which appears to signal that viewers happily sat through the 119-minute movie in its entirety.

But it's a little more complicated than that, as Netflix has only recently begun to drip-feed more expansive streaming data for older titles, which was previously limited to the first 91 days of release. This means that, even when assessing the disparity between the two figures, choosing the films for this ranking still mostly comes down to measuring their enduring cultural impact (which we're counting as the number of user ratings on Letterboxd, IMDb, and Rotten Tomatoes, and whether they are still getting high daily logs or reviews). After deducing those five titles, then it's a simple case of ranking and determining which is the film which rewards the most repeat streams from that crop.

The following films aren't the five most streamed Netflix originals of all time, but the five which the slim available data we have (which drastically varies based on release date) suggests viewers had already begun revisiting within their original release window. Until we're given more thorough stats, then these are what we believe have been the five most rewatchable Netflix original movies based on their success straight out of the gate, ranked worst to best.