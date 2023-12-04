Leave The World Behind Review: Another Netflix Fumble

So, if the action within the home hasn't been configured as an allegory for America's sharp racial divides, then where are the rich socio-political themes that attracted two heavyweight executive producers? Well, this is where Sam Esmail starts deliberately muddying the waters. He sows chaos in a way that aims to frustrate characters and the audience alike, teasing out several different explanations for events and once again struggling to explore the implications of any. This is later proven to be the very point of his approach, but the ultimate explanation proves frustrating in a completely different way; after all the over-the-top incidents we've witnessed by that point, the lack of reasoning behind any of them making it an increasingly tedious viewing experience, the logical conclusion which ties everything together feels like it's arrived too late to have the intended effect. In fact, the far more satisfying ending isn't that reveal, but the way it subsequently wraps up one of the smaller storylines lingering in the background throughout — and even that reveals the film to be nothing more than a 140-minute set-up for a decent punchline that thinks it's far funnier than it actually is.

When taken as a whole, "Leave the World Behind" becomes tedious as it journeys further into several rabbit holes and further away from resolving its central mystery. However, many of the individual set pieces are thrilling when divorced from the context around them; there are demented B-movie thrills to be had in sequences involving an endless barrage of Teslas crashing around the Sandford family, or when the teenage son Archie (Charlie Evans) goes through an unexplained Cronenbergian transformation. These moments of apocalyptic thrills are strongly reminiscent of M. Night Shyamalan, albeit not his recent acclaimed doomsday drama "Knock at the Cabin," but his much-maligned trash-cinema pastiche "The Happening."

Whereas Shyamalan faced ridicule for playing that ridiculous story straight, leaving most viewers assuming he wasn't in on his deliberately silly joke, every line of dialogue or off-kilter set piece within Esmail's film has been calibrated with archness. It bends over backward to let you know that it's aware of how silly it is, seemingly afraid of generating a divisive reaction; the actors' mannerisms and the oft-tin-eared dialogue are as deliberate as every camera movement, with the filmmaker straining to show just how tightly controlled his vision is, and that anything ill-fitting is there by design. There's nothing less enjoyable than a filmmaker clearly trying to make something idiosyncratic for this genre, but pulling punches in his approach to avoid becoming a laughing stock. The better version of "Leave the World Behind" might not even need to be more of a taut thriller that gets to the finish line while viewers are still engaged with the mystery — it would just need to have the courage of its B-movie convictions.

"Leave the World Behind" hits Netflix on December 8.