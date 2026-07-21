5 Worst Sci-Fi Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd Users

Gaze upon the highest rated sci-fi movies on Letterboxd (arranged by average user ratings) and one witnesses the endless variety and artistry lying within this cinematic space. Whether it's "Children of Men," "2001: A Space Odyssey," or "Paprika" (among countless other masterpieces), sci-fi cinema can both leave a profound impact on moviegoers and manifest in many forms. Sometimes, it's a tender romance like "WALL-E." Other times, it's a terrifying exercise destined to induce nightmares, like "The Thing." There is no one way to make a sci-fi motion picture. The possibilities are limitless, which is why this genre has fascinated filmmakers dating back to the days of "A Trip to the Moon."

Unfortunately, those possibilities also mean that wayward forays into sci-fi movies also exist. Throughout the history of filmmaking, these dire examples have unfortunately found ways old (theatrical) and new (streaming) to inflict themselves on audiences. For the worst examples of these titles, look no further than the five lowest rated sci-fi movies on Letterboxd. How bad are these motion pictures? Two of them are the lowest rated movies in any genre on the entire Letterboxd site. Sci-fi can house beautiful visions, but also untold cinematic horrors.

Still, there is something fascinating in unpacking these five movies (ranked below from "highest" to lowest average Letterboxd user score) and what went wrong with them. If nothing else, contrasting these five dismal features to something like "The Iron Giant" emphasizes how ceaselessly varied sci-fi cinema is.