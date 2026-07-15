Why Disney's Live-Action Remakes Are So Bad

Disney's latest live-action adaptation is here in the form of "Moana," an animated movie that came out just ten years ago. Unsurprisingly, it never reaches the heights of the 2016 original ... and that continues a trend. Put bluntly, the Disney live action remakes are just bad. So why is that the case?

There's a whole host of factors here, actually — and you can watch Looper's original video and keep reading to find out every reason. So where do we start? Let's begin with the most obvious issue here: live-action Disney remakes really seem to exist solely to cravenly collect profits. In every single case, the already-great animated movie is right there (and probably streaming on Disney+), but the powers that be at the House of Mouse want to squeeze more money out of the property. This started in 2010 with Tim Burton's live action "Alice in Wonderland" movie, which made a small fortune at the box office but didn't exactly make fans want to travel down the rabbit hole.

Because of the box office part of that though, a trend was born. "Maleficent" — Angelina Jolie's take on the "Sleeping Beauty" baddie — released in 2014, Kenneth Branagh's "Cinderella" hit theaters in 2015, and Jon Favreau's reimagined version of "The Jungle Book" in 2016. That's exactly how we got all the way to the 2026 version of "Moana," which feebly attempts to hit all of the same beats as the original (which, again, only came out in 2016).

There's another issue here, though. Starting with 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," a new problem became apparent: the live action Disney movies are little more than shot for shot remakes. Both "Beauty and the Beast" and "Moana" are almost identical to the originals, so at a certain juncture, what is the point? (Money.)