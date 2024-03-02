Megamind 2 Has IMDb & Rotten Tomatoes Users United In The Worst Way Possible

DreamWorks has released the long-awaited sequel to 2010's "Megamind" and both fans and critics are tearing it apart. The original film follows super-villain Megamind, voiced by comedic genius Will Ferrell, as he realizes what it means to be a good guy after creating a superhero (voiced by Jonah Hill) to fight out of boredom. The film was a critical hit, nabbing a 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has gone on to be a key part of Gen Z's pop culture diet. Now, over a decade later, Peacock is the exclusive home to "Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate" and it's definitely not following in its predecessor's footsteps.

"Megamind 2" — which doesn't feature returning voice actors like Ferrell, Hill, or Tina Fey — could very well be one of the biggest misfires this year. Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes have declared the film a dud, giving it a 11% audience score as of this writing. On IMDb, over 190 users reviewed Megamind's sophomore adventure, giving it a 2.1/10 rating. There's no discrepancy here — everyone seems to be hating the sequel. "I actually wouldn't wish my worst enemy to watch this literal abomination of a movie," wrote IMDb user ColinTheGorilla1.

Even critics have nothing positive to say. "With vaguely established threats and storylines, 'Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate' is the movie equivalent of meeting a friend you missed for many years only to realize that the encounter didn't really need to happen," wrote Collider's Erick Massoto in a 2/10 review. Ouch.