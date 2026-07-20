5 Visionary '70s TV Shows That Predicted The Future

There are a number of TV shows that correctly predicted the future, but more often than not, it amounted to a lucky guess. That, or it was something that was more or less bound to happen eventually, like a certain team winning a championship or the climax of an event that was already somewhat in motion anyway. What's far more impressive are shows that envisioned some sort of scientific or technological breakthrough decades before such a thing was remotely feasible, and that later saw that thing become a reality.

That's what all five of these shows have in common. Each one described one or more advancements in science, technology, or other forms of human achievement that are either current realities or are actively in development and will realistically become realities in the near future. It probably won't come as a huge surprise that all five shows are in the realm of sci-fi, as we've seen time and time again how often science fiction eventually becomes science fact. It would be great if there were some things that we left in sci-fi where they belonged, but we don't need to go there.