'70s TV Flops That Are Actually Worth Watching

The 1970s was a decade of change in television. More wholesome programming like "My Three Sons" and "The Beverly Hillbillies" were being supplanted by edgier successors like "All in the Family" and "Good Times." Cop shows got grittier, legal procedurals more intense, and romantic dramas more titillating. While still tame by today's standards, the television of the time was being changed by shifting cultural attitudes, and some just weren't quite ready for it. But while the biggest hits of the '70s were also some of its most groundbreaking and boundary-pushing shows, there were plenty of other failed shows that came and went that were just as good.

While "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Brady Bunch," and "Columbo" dominated TV networks, the '70s also gave birth to a number of great shows that didn't catch on at the time but have since become cult classics. Others have been long forgotten but are better than their reputations suggest. Some of these short-lived shows were dropped due to low ratings, others because of pay or cultural backlash. So whether you've heard of these series or not, we're highlighting some of the best TV shows from the 1970s that never found long-lived success while on the air.