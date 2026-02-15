5 Sci-Fi Shows That Take Place In A Future That Has Already Passed

While some sci-fi goes a different route — for instance, "Star Wars" famously declaring itself to have actually taken place a long time ago — the genre tends to be focused on the future. That's what often gives writers the excuse to play with the "fiction" part of science fiction, imagining events and technologies that aren't real ... yet. As such, the majority of sci-fi takes place in the future. It's just a matter of how far ahead the story goes.

A lot of sci-fi swings for the fences to choose a time hundreds (if not thousands), of years ahead of the current date. Doing so ensures that a writer will be long dead before facing the risk of their vision of the future being proven completely wrong. But some sci-fi fast forwards the clock by mere decades, which has resulted in a growing list of sci-fi movies that take place in a future that has already passed.

Small screen sci-fi, too, has examples of being set in a "future" that that we've already seen come and go. To make things more interesting, we didn't choose shows that took place just a few years ahead of when they were released. All of these shows are set at least 15 years ahead of when the series first debuted.