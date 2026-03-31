5 Sci-Fi Movies That Predicted Real Technology

Science fiction uses its speculative and futuristic stories for many things. Sometimes, it's to give social commentary about contemporary events. Other times, the rule of cool is in full play, and the goal is simply to have fun with some aliens and gadgets. Either way, many sci-fi yarns like to go all out with various imaginative technologies.

Some projects like to stay relatively close to existing technologies and themes, merely exaggerating them in appropriate ways to tell the stories they want to. Others, however, prefer to take massive educated guesses about what technology (or lack thereof) might look like in the future. Both approaches have led to some surprisingly successful insights over the years, and there are a number of perceptive sci-fi movies that have managed to become reality by introducing concepts that would later happen in the real world.

Today, we look at a batch of sci-fi movies that have managed to take root in reality with some truly surprising predictions. The following five films have managed to feature strange sci-fi technologies that ended up predicting very real technological developments.